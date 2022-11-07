‘Swept aside comfortably’ – Sheffield United v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Rotherham United in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United come into their midweek clash with the Millers off the back of a huge win against Burnley at the weekend.

The Blades produced a fantastic second-half display to bring an end to the Clarets’ 17-game unbeaten streak. It reduced the gap to the top of the table to only two points and three points in this all Yorkshire clash could see Paul Heckingbottom’s side move into 1st.

Rotherham United aren’t coming into this clash in a good way. Matt Taylor’s side have lost three in a row and are now five without a victory in the league. The run has seen them slip towards the relegation zone in 17th, only two points clear of the drop.

Taylor’s Millers will be determined to stop the rot with a solid performance here, but it will take a strong display to halt the rise of the in-form Blades.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Sheffield United have shown already this season that they’re susceptible to a banana skin but they’ve recovered from a tricky run of form in brilliant fashion. That win over Burnley at the weekend could be huge for their title aspirations and they’ll be confident of another home win here.

“Rotherham United are on a slide and Taylor needs to ease the nerves sooner rather than later. I can’t see them getting any respite here though.

“The Blades were fantastic on Saturday. Another performance like that against Rotherham could see the victors swept aside comfortably.

“I’m going for a routine home win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-0 Rotherham United

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield United looked like they were back to their best last weekend. A 5-2 humbling of Burnley is a huge result and one that will breed confidence throughout the players and staff ahead of the World Cup break.

“And a visit from South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United gives the Blades another chance to pick up three points, and I think they’ll exactly that tomorrow night.

“Rotherham have been decent this season and I think they’ll be okay come the end of the campaign.

“But I never fancy them in games like this – they’re lacking the quality to break down teams like Sheffield United and whilst I think this one will end in a home win, I don’t think they’ll be that easily beaten tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Rotherham United