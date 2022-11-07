‘Slight favourites here’ – Birmingham City v Swansea City prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Birmingham City and Swansea City are two teams who’ve enjoyed strong veins of form in recent weeks, and who’ve both shot up the Championship table ahead of the World Cup break.

Blues have lost just one of their last seven in the league and go into this one of the back of a 2-1 win at Stoke City last time out.

The Swans meanwhile came back from two goals behind to draw with Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Birmingham City sit in 11th of the table going into tomorrow whilst Swansea City sit in 9th.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Birmingham City and John Eustace are starting to really impress me. They’ve claimed three decent results in their last three outings and for me, back at St Andrew’s, they’re the slight favourites here.

“Swansea have looked good in recent weeks but they’ve hit a little blip in form, with last weekend’s performance v Wigan Athletic being one of two halves.

“They’ll fancy their chances tomorrow night and they have the players capable of hurting Birmingham City. But for me, there’s a really good atmosphere surrounding Blues right now, so I’m going to predict a narrow home win tomorrow night.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Swansea City

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

James Ray

“A slight dip in form for Swansea City is nothing to be too concerned about yet. The tightly-packed nature of the Championship table means they could be back in the play-offs with a win here, but there are issues Martin needs to nip in the bud sooner rather than later.

“Some of the Swans’ shortcomings could be exposed here though against a Birmingham City side that continue to defy expectations, and at St. Andrew’s, they could pull off another impressive win here.

“It’s a tough one to call as I believe both sides have it in them to snatch all three points here.

“I’m going to play it safe and go for a draw though. I’m looking forward to seeing how it pans out.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Swansea City