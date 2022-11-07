Sheffield Wednesday looking to secure future of recent first-team debutant

Sheffield Wednesday have begun talks over a professional contract with midfielder Rio Shipston, a report from The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday look as though they’ve got some bright talents for the future in their academy ranks.

Among those tipped as one to keep an eye on is midfielder Shipston. The 18-year-old midfielder made his first-team debut for the Owls last month, coming off the bench to feature for Darren Moore’s side as they defeated Leicester City’s U21s 2-0 in the EFL Trophy.

Now, on the day of his 18th birthday, it’s been said talks have begun over a new deal for Shipston.

The Star reports that discussions over a first professional contract for the Sheffield-born midfielder are ‘well and truly underway’ as they bid to secure his loons-term future at Hillsborough.

Shipston’s impressive form for Wednesday’s youngsters have continued to catch the eye, and his recent senior debut shows that those at the club view him as a player who could have a bright future.

A strong show of faith…

A first-team debut and the opening of contract talks within weeks of each other should be a sign that Sheffield Wednesday believe they have a bright talent on their hands in the form of Shipston.

It’s welcoming to see the Owls actively looking to secure the futures of some of their young stars too. Pierce Charles and Bailey Cadamarteri are among those to have been tied down to pro deals, and it will be hoped Shipston can join that growing list.

The best years of his career are ahead of the young central midfielder and fans will be eager to see if he’s given another shot in Darren Moore’s side at some point this season.