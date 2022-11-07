Report shares major update on Southampton’s pursuit of Luton Town boss Nathan Jones

Southampton are ‘confident’ of appointing Luton Town boss Nathan Jones, claims Football Insider.

Southampton parted ways with Ralph Hasenhuttl this morning. Already though, it seems like the Saints might have their next manager lined up.

The Saints have been given permission to speak with Jones and after an afternoon of reports linking the Welshman with the job, it seems like he might be closing in on a move to the club.

Football Insider claim that Southampton are confident of appointing Jones in the next 48 hours and that he is ‘expected’ to be in the dugout for Saturday’s Premier League fixture v Liverpool.

Football Insider also say that Jones and Southampton are now in ‘advanced talks’.

Jones previously left Luton Town for Stoke City at the start of 2019. But he soon returned to the club and guided them to an unexpected top-six finish in the Championship last season.

Currently, the Hatters sit in 8th place of the table after taking 29 points from their opening 19 games of the season – Luton Town have lost just one of their last 11 in the Championship.

A chaotic day at Kenilworth Road…

After Saturday’s 1-0 win at Blackpool, few would’ve thought that Luton Town would be on the brink of losing their manager just 48 hours later.

But football moves fast and Jones looks as though he’s on his way to Southampton which will be a hugely exciting oppurtunity for him, but for Luton Town it’ll a really devastating blow.

It’s a second time they’ve lost Jones now and replacing him will be difficult – he’s a great tactician and a real motivator, which are two things that one manager doesn’t often boast.

Luton Town though have two more games before the World Cup break which will give them ample time to find Jones’ successor.

The Hatters return to action v Stoke City tomorrow night.