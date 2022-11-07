New claims emerge regarding Ipswich Town’s reported interest in Huddersfield Town man

Ipswich Town had Jordan Rhodes on their transfer shortlist in the summer but is not a current target for the club, TWTD has reported.

Ipswich Town’s former striker Rhodes has endured a challenging 2022/23 campaign so far with Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers are fighting relegation and Rhodes has been in and out of the starting XI, with 10 of his 18 Championship outings coming off the bench. He’s managed three goals in the process, also netting against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

Reporter Alan Nixon said on his Patreon over the weekend stating that ex-club Ipswich were keen on a winter reunion with the striker. But now, conflicting claims have emerged from TWTD.

Their report states that while Rhodes was under consideration by those at Portman Road during the summer transfer window, he is not currently a target for the League One promotion hunters ahead of the window’s reopening in January.

Is another striker needed?

Given that Ipswich Town already have a decent amount of strikers on their books, it would be a bit of a surprise to see them move for another in the January transfer window.

Tyreece John-Jules, Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson and Gassan Ahadme are all natural options up top. Conor Chaplin can also play as a number nine if needed too.

The addition of Rhodes, or any other striker for that matter, could leave Kieran McKenna’s attacking options a little crowded, especially considering he operates with only one centre-forward on the whole.

It remains to be seen if the situation develops further or changes over the coming weeks and months, but it would certainly raise some eyebrows to see Rhodes return to Portman Road this winter.