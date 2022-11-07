Nathan Jones to Southampton: When does Jones’ Luton Town contract expire, and will he leave the Hatters?

Southampton parted ways with Ralph Hasenhuttl this morning, and Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has emerged as an early candidate to take over on the south coast.

Southampton have endured a torrid 2022/23 season so far, with the Saints sat in the relegation zone after a 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United yesterday.

Luton Town meanwhile are currently sat in 8th place of the Championship table.

Jones guided the Hatters to a play-off finish last time round having established himself as one of the best tacticians in the league, with his side one of the toughest to beat.

Soon after Hasenhuttl’s Southampton exit, reports suggested that Jones was a top target for the Saints.

What is Jones’ current Luton Town contract?

At the start of this year, Jones signed a contract extension with the Hatters which keeps him at the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

And after last season’s success, it might be safe to assume that Jones was handed a healthy pay rise too, so it might be a costly appointment for Southampton to make.

Will Jones leave Luton Town for Southampton?

Jones has been in this situation before. He left Luton Town for Stoke City back in January 2019 when the Hatters were in 2nd place of the League One table, but his move to the bet365 didn’t work out.

He later returned to Kenilworth Road and it took a long time for him to regain the trust and backing of fans, but he did so through performances on the pitch.

And with his side doing well once again, it seems unlikely that Jones would want to leave Luton Town for a second time round, especially so given the state of this current Southampton side and their poor fortunes in the Premier League this time round.

But a Premier League job will always be attractive to a Championship manager – especially one who’s never managed in the top flight – so this rumour might be one that sticks around for a while.