Mowbray admits selection ‘mistake’ in Sunderland’s defeat v Cardiff City

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted he might have made a mistake by leaving out some of his more experienced players v Cardiff City on Saturday.

Sunderland welcomed Cardiff City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, and the Bluebirds would eventually return to Wales with all three points after claiming a 1-0 win.

Mark Harris’ goal in the 49th minute was enough to settle the game. For the Black Cats, it’s another defeat heading into this World Cup break and it leaves them in 13th place of the Championship table – only four points separate Sunderland and West Brom in 22nd.

And speaking after the game, Mowbray gave an honest assessment of the defeat, saying:

“We fell a little bit short for staff, and I know we’d made some changes because of [playing a] third game in a week and I left some experienced footballers out, and that’s maybe a mistake. But I think it’s important to keep blooding these young players.”

Names like Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard started on the bench on Saturday. The pair have been influential in Sunderland’s season so far, but the games have been coming thick and fast in recent weeks and perhaps the pair needed a rest with a game v Birmingham City coming up on Friday night.

Sunderland’s struggles…

Despite sitting in 13th place of the Championship table, Sunderland have undoubtedly been struggling in recent weeks and they could quickly tumble down the table.

They’ve one game left before the break and Mowbray will want a positive result so that confidence isn’t low going into the World Cup break.

Afterwards though, the Black Cats could welcome back both Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard which should give the whole team a boost in confidence, and a boost in performances.

Sunderland v Birmingham City takes place on Friday evening.