Luton Town boss Nathan Jones emerges as top target for Southampton

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is Southampton’s top target after their decision to sack Ralph Hasenhuttl, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has said.

Luton Town boss Jones has drawn plenty of praise for the job he’s done at Kenilworth Road.

In his second stint in charge of the Hatters, not only has he consolidated their place in the Championship, he’s taken them to the heights of the play-offs. They were ultimately unsuccessful in their promotion bid last season but they occupy 8th place as it stands and are looking to scrap for the top-six again.

Now though, it’s been claimed Jones is wanted by Southampton.

The Athletic reported the Saints’ interest in the Hatters boss, but talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has said that Jones is the club’s top target as they look to replace Hasenhuttl soon.

Nathan Jones is the top target to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl as #SaintsFC manager @talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) November 7, 2022

Southampton made the decision to sack the Austrian after a thumping defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

A big step up…

Jones is viewed as one of the Championship’s top coaches for the job he’s done under a limited budget at Luton Town.

He was pivotal in leading their rise up the divisions before leaving for Stoke City and although his time with the Potters was unsuccessful, he’s since become a big hit with the Hatters again.

The Welshman is arguably deserving of a shot in the Premier League but it remains to be seen if he ends up replacing Hasenhuttl at St. Mary’s. Losing him again would be a huge blow for Luton Town and their own promotion hopes, but it remains to be seen just how the links pan out over the coming days and weeks.