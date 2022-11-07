League Two side casting eyes over defender who left Huddersfield Town in the summer

Huddersfield Town’s former defender Nassim Kherbouche is training with League Two side Colchester United, Gazette News has reported.

Huddersfield Town decided to let go of young centre-back Kherbouche at the end of last season.

The London-born defender had spent much of his youth career with the Terriers after time in the Mass Elite Academy but after spells on loan with AFC Emley and Farsley Celtic, the Championship side opted to let go of Kherbouche in the summer.

He left without a senior appearance for the club to his name and has remained a free agent since.

Now though, it seems he’s looking to land a deal in League Two with Colchester United.

Gazette News has reported that the 20-year-old has been playing regularly for the U’s U21s side in recent weeks as he seemingly bids to earn a return to the game in the EFL following his summer release.

A shrewd move to make?

Clubs lower down in the EFL ladder can really benefit from picking up youngsters released by higher-league clubs. The players can arrive hungry to prove they deserve a spot in the country’s top-four divisions and prove their previous employees wrong by going on to forge successful careers in the game.

Kherbouche will be no different, but it remains to be seen if he can warrant a contract with Colchester United.

Plenty of youngsters have been given chances to prove themselves with the U’s before, so it will be interesting to see if they take a chance on Kherbouche and recruit him soon.

Colchester United currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the League Two table after a difficult start to life under Matt Bloomfield’s management.