League One boss comments on potential Liverpool recall for in-form loan star

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said he’s not worried about the possibility of Liverpool recalling Conor Bradley in the January transfer window.

Bolton Wanderers added Bradley to their ranks in the summer, bringing him in from Premier League giants Liverpool.

The 19-year-old has been seen as a promising talent at Anfield for a while now and his temporary move to the Trotters has highlighted just why he’s viewed as one to watch for the future. The Northern Irishman has been a consistent performer for Evatt’s side, managing three goals and four assists in 19 games.

As often is the case with in-form loan players, questions have been raised over a possible early return to Liverpool in January.

However, Evatt has insisted that he’s not worried about the Premier League side bringing Bradley back prematurely.

As quoted by The Bolton News, here’s what the Bolton Wanderers boss had to say on the matter:

“Liverpool are able to do it [recall him] but all the conversations that we’ve had is Conor is here for the season. Obviously, because of how well he has done there are going to be other suitors.

“But all we can do is give him all the support on and off the pitch that we’ve given him. We’ve given him a great opportunity.

“He’s repaid us with his performances. We like to think we’ve been and done very well for him as well, so hopefully the relationship continues but I don’t think we’re too worried about losing him in January.”

Best off with Bolton?

This is only Bradley’s first season of regular senior football, so it’s promising to see him performing at a good level.

He’s on form with Bolton Wanderers and a full season settled with a single club could be best for his development. He clearly fits Evatt’s system well and has become a popular figure among supporters, so rather than uprooting him and giving him a fresh challenge too early, it could be best to remain with the League One side.

Bradley is still only 19, so there should be no rush to test him at a higher level just yet. It remains to be seen what the decision makers at Liverpool opt to do of course, but Evatt seems confident Bradley will be seeing out the season with them.