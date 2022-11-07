Latest Sheffield United news: Dutch midfielder on the radar, Jack O’Connell update emerges + more

Sheffield United picked up a third consecutive win and made a statement against Burnley at the weekend, with a rampant second-half display seeing them emerge 5-2 victors.

Sheffield United closed the gap to the Clarets to only two points thanks to their impressive home win.

Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie (2), Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic’s goals saw Paul Heckingbottom’s men overcome Burnley. One man absent from the victory though was Manchester City loanee James McAtee, with Heckingbottom explaining his omission post-game.

The Blades boss revealed that while McAtee said he was ready to go after being on the receiving end of a horrific challenge from George Tanner against Bristol City, but Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live it was his decision to lean on the side of caution and leave him out.

McAtee should be fit to face Rotherham United on Tuesday though.

In other news, Sheffield United have been linked with a winter swoop for former Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer.

Reporter Alan Nixon said on his Patreon over the weekend that the Blades are keen on bringing the Dutchman back to England for their promotion push. He currently plays over in Turkey with Super Lig side Alanyaspor.

Finally, an update has emerged on long-term absentee and firm fan favourite Jack O’Connell.

The centre-back has been out for over two years now through a persistent knee injury and while there’s still no timescale on when he could make a long-awaited return to action, he told Sky Sports (via Yorkshire Live) that he’s ‘improving every day’, with the club cautious not to rush him back too soon again.

As touched on before, Sheffield United are in action again on Tuesday night. They host Rotherham United at Bramall Lane, with the tie kicking off at 19:45.