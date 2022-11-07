Latest Middlesbrough news: Carrick sets sights on Manchester United man, contract talks held with in-form star + more

Middlesbrough played out a 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Saturday afternoon in Michael Carrick’s first home game in charge of the club.

Middlesbrough went behind early on when Andi Weimann opened the scoring for Bristol City.

However, Boro pegged the Robins back shortly after the second-half began with the in-form Chuba Akpom turning home to ensure Carrick picked up a point on his home debut.

Middlesbrough striker Akpom has been a figure of high praise for his recent performances and it emerged last week that talks have taken place over the possibility of extending his contract at the Riverside Stadium.

Carrick made the revelation to Teesside Live ahead of this weekend’s clash with Akpom’s current deal expiring next summer.

Elsewhere, links with a move for Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal emerged over the weekend.

Football League World has claimed Carrick wants Middlesbrough to look into a deal for the two-time Iraq international as he and head of football Kieran Scott put their January transfer plans together. It isn’t mentioned whether Boro would be pursuing a loan or permanent deal, but it is said it would be more likely to be a temporary one.

It was also said by Alan Nixon on Sunday that Duncan Ferguson was a candidate to miss out on the Middlesbrough job. The currently out-of-work coach spent two spells as interim manager of Everton but is keen to delve into first-team management, but when Carrick accepted the job offer, it meant he missed out on the chance he’s keen to get.

Finally, Boro boss Carrick also provided an update on Massimo Luongo’s fitness. The midfielder is yet to feature since his arrival at the Riverside in September but it was confirmed to The Northern Echo by Carrick that he is in training with the rest of the squad.