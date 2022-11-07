Latest Birmingham City news: Leeds United in hunt for Blues ace, new name in takeover saga + more

Birmingham City claimed another impressive win on Saturday, beating Stoke City 2-1 in the Championship.

The win is Birmingham City’s fourth in their last seven league outings. John Eustace’s side now sit in 11th place of the Championship table with home games against Swansea City and Sunderland before the World Cup break.

After the break, Blues have four games before we enter the New Year and also the January transfer window, which could yet be a busy month for Birmingham City with the transfer rumour mill already turning.

And one name who could be on his way out of Birmingham City is George Hall.

The youngster has been mentioned alongside Leeds United for the most part of 2022 and yesterday, further reports suggested that Leeds United are leading the race to sign Hall ahead of the January transfer window.

Off the pitch, Birmingham City’s proposed takeover remains in the pipelines.

An English Football League investigation into matters remains ongoing, but yesterday a report from Daily Mail revealed that 30-year-old cryptocurrency businessman Haydn Snape is the latest backer in Paul Richardson’s takeover bid.

Lastly, the future of Birmingham City loanee Krystian Bielik seems a little clearer – for the time being anyway – after Derby County boss Paul Warne says that he won’t recall the Polish midfielder in January following talks with the 24-year-old.

Bielik meanwhile will miss tomorrow’s clash v Swansea City owing to suspension.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Sheffield United have been linked with a surprise move for Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer, whilst Sunderland have been linked with Blackburn Rovers outcast Bradley Dack.