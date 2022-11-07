‘In for a very long night’ – QPR v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

QPR host Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow night.

QPR welcome Huddersfield Town to west London tomorrow night, in a game between two sides at opposite ends of the Championship table.

The R’s have enjoyed a strong showing so far this season and go into this one in 5th place of the table, compared to the Terriers who find themselves bottom of the pile.

But QPR go into this game winless in three and so Huddersfield might fancy their chances – a win away at QPR though will be tough for Mark Fotheringham’s side who’ve won just one of their last six league fixtures.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction…

Luke Phelps

“Mick Beale will desperate for a win in this one after seeing his side hit a little dip in form ahead of the World Cup break. And thankfully for QPR, a home game v Huddersfield Town might be the best fixture they could ask for in their bid for a win.

“Huddersfield have been terrible this season and QPR have been pretty impressive. Whilst I won’t completely write off Town tomorrow, I do think they’ll be in for a very long night and I’m expecting QPR to win fairly comfortably.

“I’m going to go for a win-to-nil for QPR.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-0 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“It’s not been an easy run for QPR of late, but Tuesday night provides the perfect chance to get a win under their belts again.

“Huddersfield are now well and truly rooted to the bottom of the table and with the likes of West Brom and Middlesbrough starting to pick up wins, they could be cut adrift at the foot of the division sooner rather than later.

“A game under the lights at Loftus Road could be just what Beale needs to get his side back on track and I think they’ll do just that. Fotheringham’s Terriers will look to make it difficult but I can’t see too many issues arising for the R’s here.

“This should be a comfortable enough home win.”

Score prediction: QPR 3-0 Huddersfield Town