‘In another couple of weeks’ – Sidelined Sunderland man provides fitness update ahead of World Cup break

Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch says he should be fit to return to action after the World Cup.

Gooch, 26, has missed the last three weeks of action with a foot injury.

The American had featured 14 times in the Championship for Sunderland before his injury, having scored once and assisted once in the league so far this season.

He joined a number of other names on the sidelines. But Gooch like others including Dan Ballard and Ross Stewart, looks set to make a return to action after the World Cup break.

Speaking to the club, Gooch gave this update on his injury status:

“In another couple of weeks, hopefully I will be back training in Dubai with the squad. It’s frustrating, I want to play every game. Hopefully in another couple of weeks.

“I am looking to get back out onto the grass some time this week. If it all goes to plan then I should be fit for after the break.”

Gooch joined Sunderland as a youngster back in 2012, making his first-team debut during the 2015/16 season – Gooch is currently the longest-serving player at Sunderland.

In total, the California-born player has made 213 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions and has 24 goals to his name.

A key return…

Gooch has often come under criticism at Sunderland. He can be inconsistent at times but on the whole, he’s been a really useful player for the club over the past few seasons.

His versatility and willingness to play in any role required makes him a key player for the club, and his absence over the past few weeks has given Tony Mowbray a bit of a selection headache down the right hand side.

But after the break, with Gooch, Ballard, and Stewart all in line to return, things should start to look up for Sunderland who’ve picked up some disappointing results in recent weeks.

Up next for the Black Cats is a trip to Birmingham City on Friday.