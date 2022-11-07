‘If I was Rob Page…’ – Luton Town boss wants to see 27-y/o Hatters ace in Wales squad for the World Cup

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones thinks Tom Lockyer should be called up to the Welsh national side for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Lockyer, 27, has been a standout performer for Luton Town so far this season. And the centre-back gave another sterling account of himself on Saturday during Luton Town’s 1-0 win away at Blackpool in the Championship.

Ahead of the World Cup later this month, there’s a lot of speculation around Lockyer and whether he’ll be adding to his 14 Wales caps later this month.

After the win over Blackpool though, Luton Town boss Jones insisted that Lockyer should be included in Wales’ squad for the Qatar World Cup.

He said:

“I think he [Lockyer] wants to play in November, and listen if I was Rob Page, he is a friend of mine, we grew up together and he’s doing a wonderful job so you can’t tell him but I’m not sure there is four better Welsh defenders than Tom Lockyer. I really hope he goes (to the World Cup), because he has been outstanding for us, absolutely outstanding.”

Lockyer joined Luton Town in 2020 following Charlton Athletic’s relegation from the Championship. He’s since featured 64 times in the Championship for Luton with 14 of those appearances coming this season.

He’s become a key player for the Hatters with some commanding performances this campaign and many will feel that he should be on the plane to Qatar later this month.

A big month ahead for Lockyer?

If Lockyer does attend the World Cup this month then it will mark a remarkable rise for the Welshman.

He was a youngster with his hometown team Cardiff City but didn’t make it there, and instead got his break with Bristol Rovers where he was for several years before signing for Charlton Athletic ahead of the 2019/20 season.

But Lockyer has really made a name for himself with Luton Town and he’ll be a key player for the Hatters when the World Cup ends and the Championship resumes next month.

Up next for Luton Town is a trip to Stoke City tomorrow night.