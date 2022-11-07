‘He could be the difference-maker’ – Blackpool v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Blackpool host Middlesbrough in Championship action on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough make the journey to Bloomfield Road to face a Blackpool side looking to recover from back-to-back losses.

Michael Appleton’s Tangerines have dropped to 18th after falling to defeat against Luton Town at the weekend. They’re now only two points clear of the bottom three with West Brom and Tuesday night opponents Middlesbrough both gaining ground in recent weeks.

As for Boro, they’ll see this midweek clash as a good chance to claw themselves further away from the relegation zone.

After his reign started with defeat to Preston North End, Michael Carrick has overseen a win vs Hull City and a draw with Bristol City. Three points here could put four points between themselves and the bottom three and would move them above Blackpool.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Blackpool looked to have found some real cutting edge at the top of the pitch in October but two narrow losses with no goals scored have seen Appleton’s side slip towards the drop zone again.

“They should see this as a decent chance to get back on track, but Boro have started to pick up some points on the road, winning two of their last three away games.

“I reckon Boro will have enough to overcome the Tangerines here. Chuba Akpom is in strong form and he could be the difference-maker, giving Carrick some decent firepower up top.

“I’m going for another narrow defeat for Blackpool.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-1 Middlesbrough

Luke Phelps

“I think these two teams are pretty evenly matched right now. Blackpool have been holding their own in recent weeks and Boro look like they’re making slow but steady improvements under Carrick, so this one should be a tight game.

“Both these teams have the players capable of hurting the other and so I think we could see a few goals tomorrow night, but right now I can’t see anything to split the two.

“I’m going to go for a score draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-2 Middlesbrough