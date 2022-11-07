Ex-Swansea City and Middlesbrough man announces retirement at 33

Swansea City and Middlesbrough’s former defender Neil Taylor has decided to retire at the age of 33, it has been confirmed.

Swansea City saw Taylor spend much of his career on their books, snapping him up in the summer of 2010.

He arrived from fellow Welsh side Wrexham and would go on to become a mainstay with the Swans. He’s been a free agent since the end of last season when his contract with Middlesbrough came to an end though, and now, the Welshman has called it a day on his playing career.

Swansea City confirmed Taylor’s retirement on their official website, wishing him all the best for the future and thanking him for his contributions during his seven-year stay at the Swansea.com Stadium.

They also state that the St. Asaph’s-born man has started to work on gaining his coaching badges too, so while he won’t be in the game on the pitch anymore, he might be spotted in the dugout in the years to come.

Taylor played 179 times for Swansea overall, playing a key role in the club’s stay in the Premier League.

Hanging up the boots…

Taylor is best known for his time with Swansea City but he also played over 100 times during a four-and-a-half-year stay with Aston Villa.

He left Villa Park in the summer of 2021 and after a spell as a free agent returned to the game with Middlesbrough last November. Taylor only signed with Boro for the rest of the season and went on to notch up 17 appearances for Boro, who would ultimately prove to the last club of his playing career.

The 43-time Wales international now embarks on his post-playing career, with a future as a coach seemingly on the horizon as he sets about collecting his coaching badges.