Derby County keen on 29-year-old Cardiff City man

Derby County are taking an interest in Cardiff City centre-back Curtis Nelson, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Cardiff City man Nelson has had to settle for sparse game time in the early stages of the season.

The 29-year-old has been in and out of the Bluebirds’ starting XI, playing seven times in the Championship. Only two of those outings have been from the start, playing all 90 minutes in a defeat to Reading back in August and in the 2-0 defeat to vicious rivals Swansea City last month.

Now, it’s been claimed the defender is drawing attention from elsewhere ahead of the January window.

Trusted reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that League One outfit Derby County are keen on the experienced centre-back.

The Rams currently have James Chester, Eiran Cashin, Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies as their main options at the heart of defence, while Craig Forsyth and Haydon Roberts can operate there too if needs be.

A good time for a new challenge?

After some patchy involvement in the early stages of the current campaign and with his deal at Cardiff City expiring next summer, a Cardiff City exit may not be too far away for Nelson.

The former Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United man has a vast amount of EFL experience to his name, playing over 100 games in each of League Two, League One and the Championship.

He’d add even more pedigree to a Derby County defender that is already blessed with plenty of experience, but it remains to be seen if their rumoured interest develops into anything more serious as the window moves closer.