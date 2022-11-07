Championship clubs keeping an eye on Forest Green Rovers ace, reporter claims

Forest Green Rovers striker Connor Wickham is being watched by ‘a host’ of Championship clubs, reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter.

Forest Green Rovers recruited Wickham in the summer, snapping him up on a free transfer after his short-term stay with MK Dons came to an end.

Short spells with both Preston North End and the aforementioned MK failed to yield much success for the striker. However, he’s been a hit since arriving at The New Lawn, netting seven goals in 14 games across all competitions for Ian Burchnall’s side.

Now, it’s been claimed by reporter Witcoop on Twitter that he’s drawing some attention from elsewhere.

Wickham is on a short-term deal that runs through until January with Forest Green and ‘a host’ of Championship clubs are keeping an eye on his situation with the League One side, Witcoop has said.

The claims of interest comes after his brace in the FA Cup against South Shields, including a spectacular halfway-line strike.

Ready for a Championship return?

Wickham’s last stay in the second-tier was a difficult one. However, he’s shown he can perform in the division before and in his current form, he could be deserving of another chance in the division.

The Hereford-born striker has managed a respectable total in a Forest Green side that has struggled this season. His halfway-line strike against South Shields shows the confidence he’s playing with too, and that could be valuable if he’s to return to the Championship.

It remains to be seen if anything comes of the rumoured interest, but until then, the focus will need to be on helping Forest Green Rovers’ bid for League One survival.