Can you remember QPR’s biggest defeat and biggest victory from the past 10 seasons?

QPR dropped down into 5th place of the Championship table after suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to West Brom on Saturday.

And Mick Beale’s QPR haven’t won in their last three outings now.

It’s too early to start worrying but fans will be hoping to see results pick up before the World Cup break later this month, and an upcoming home game v Huddersfield Town is a great chance to pick up three points.

And ahead of tomorrow’s game, why not try your hand at our latest QPR quiz in which you have to remember the club’s biggest defeat and biggest victory from the past 10 seasons!