Blackburn Rovers boss discusses Brereton Diaz valuation amid fresh West Ham reports

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson says that it will take a big offer to prise Ben Brereton Diaz from the club in January.

Brereton Diaz remains at Blackburn Rovers where he’s been in prolific form once again.

The Chilean attacker has nine goals to his name in 20 league appearances so far this season, and ahead of January he’s once again being linked with a move away from Ewood Park.

Reports ahead of the winter transfer window have suggested that the likes of Sevilla and AC Milan are keen on Brereton Diaz, as well as Leeds United, Everton, and Fulham.

Over the weekend, Football Insider claimed that West Ham are lining up a January move for the 23-year-old.

But speaking after a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday – in which Brereton Diaz scored the only goal of the game – Rovers boss Tomasson had his say on the striker’s future.

He told LancsLive:

“I think the club wants to keep him and of course, we should always try to keep Ben.

“If there’s an offer that something is very, very high then anything could happen in football, but let’s see if that offer is coming because it will need a lot of zeros behind.”

Last month, The Sun reported that Blackburn want to keep Brereton Diaz beyond January, despite his contract expiring next summer.

Tomasson went on to say that contract talks with Brereton Diaz are ongoing.

How much can Blackburn Rovers realistically expect for Brereton Diaz in January?

In previous transfer windows, Brereton Diaz has been valued around the £20million mark. But given his contract situation, Blackburn may not be able to realistically expect that much for the striker in January.

And with Blackburn in the midst of a promotion battle, the club might be willing to take a risk on Brereton Diaz and reject any incoming bids in January.

It’d certainly be a risk for the club to take as missing out on promotion would surely see them lose out on a lot of money.

But it might be a risk that the club has to take in their bid for promotion.

Up next for Blackburn Rovers is an EFL Cup clash v West Ham on Wednesday night.