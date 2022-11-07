4 managers Luton Town should consider appointing if Nathan Jones leaves for Southampton

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is being heavily linked with the Southampton job this morning.

And an emerging report from The Athletic says that Luton Town have given Nathan Jones permission to speak with the Saints, who only sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl this morning.

Jones’ Luton Town currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table after a steady season so far.

Here, we look at three managers Luton Town should consider appointing if Jones leaves for Southampton…

Neil Critchley

Critchley is a former coach at Liverpool, but he made his name as Blackpool manager after guiding the club to promotion from League One in 2021. Last summer though, Critchley left Blackpool to become Steven Gerrard’s no.2 at Aston Villa.

Gerrard was sacked last month and Critchley left with him. But the 44-year-old Critchley remains a manager with recent experience at Championship level, and his time at Aston Villa will have given him a new bout of experience which may have made him an ever better manager than before.

Rob Edwards

Edwards guided Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two last season, before landing himself the Watford job last summer.

But he was sacked just 11 games into this season with his side sat inside the top 10. Edwards was treated fairly poorly at Watford but he remains a bright young manager who showcased a lot of talent with Forest Green in League Two last season.

He favours an attacking style of play with plenty of shots on goal and direct-running – whether or not Luton fans would take kindly to a former Watford manager though remains to be seen.

Jody Morris

Frank Lampard’s former no.2 at Derby County and Chelsea was in the running for the West Brom job before Carlos Corberan landed it, and Morris has been linked with a number of other Football League positions in the past too.

He’s yet to be given his chance as a manager but his record as Lampard’s assistant and his record as a youth coach at Chelsea speaks for itself.

Being a young, up-and-coming manager, he’ll have new ideas which could help to continue to good work done by Jones at Luton Town in the past two years or so.

Steven Schumacher

Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher would be a very ambitious appointment, but a very good one too. His Plymouth side currently sit in 1st place of the League One table and so it’d take a lot to prise him from the south coast club, but the Hatters might yet make a bit of money from Southampton potentially poaching Jones.

Schumacher is very tactically aware and likes to play an exciting, attacking brand of football which has so far taken League One by storm this season.