3 Middlesbrough changes we’ve noticed since Carrick took charge

Middlesbrough have now played three games under new boss Michael Carrick, with a win, a draw and a loss during that time.

Inconsistency has been an issue for Middlesbrough all season and Carrick will be looking to eradicate this in the hopes of achieving consistency in style of play, performances and of course results, as a way of putting distance between themselves and the bottom three and propelling themselves up the league standings.

It will take time for Carrick to implement his philosophy and for his players to really buy into his tactics, but there has already been improvements in his short tenure in charge.

Here are three Middlesbrough changes we’ve noticed since Carrick took charge:

Working hard out of possession

Although perhaps this should be a given with all managers, this wasn’t as much of a priority under Chris Wilder. It is clear to see Carrick likes players who are aggressive and hard-working off the ball, but who can also impact the game in possession too.

The biggest example of this is selecting Marcus Forss ahead of Rodrigo Muniz in Boro’s last two outings. The Finn has had a intermittent start to his career on Teesside but his runs in behind and stretching the opposition’s backline are traits Carrick wants from his strikers, and it looks as though both Forss and a fully fit Duncan Watmore will be ahead of the Fulham loanee for this exact reason.

In terms of being aggressive in the tackle, a midfield two of Hayden Hackney and Jonny Howson looks to be the go-to duo, with Riley McGree playing from the left, all of which have looked to play on the front foot and win the ball back in good positions wherever possible.

Belief in his players

Wilder was culpable of digging out his players in post-match interviews and press conferences, pointing the finger at individuals who perhaps didn’t follow instructions or made mistakes. This time around however, Carrick is all about belief in his players.

He wants his players to believe in their own ability and take risks and he has been incredibly complimentary about each one of his players in his comments so far. Midfielder McGree backed this up stating that it is a huge confidence boost that the new boss has such a belief in them, and that is certainly reflected on the pitch.

A goalscoring number nine

Chuba Akpom’s resurgence this season has been nothing short of spectacular. Seven goals in 12 games so far puts him only two goals off the top scorers in the division with nine. Since Carrick took over he has scored in each of the new boss’ three games in charge. He has had to adapt his style of play slightly, but he is flourishing and getting goals to match his performances.

In seasons gone by, Middlesbrough’s strikers have seriously underperformed. Crooks was top scorer last season with 10, but the highest scoring striker was loanee Andraz Sporar who netted eight in 35. Akpom has nearly matched his striker predecessor’s tally in a third of the Slovenian’s appearances last term.

Everyone knows how important a consistent goalscorer is and Akpom is proving he could be the answer for the Teessiders. This will stand them in good stead for the rest of the campaign if he can continue his fine goalscoring form in the weeks and months to come.