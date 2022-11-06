Tony Mowbray wants to bring Blackburn Rovers outcast to Sunderland in Janaury

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray wants to raid old club Blackburn Rovers for Bradley Dack.

Sunderland sit 13th in the Championship table and – nearly halfway through the season – are seven points shy of the play-offs.

Nixon says that Mowbray is wanting to head back to Ewood Park and bring attacking midfielder Dack to the Stadium of Light.

Dack, 28, has been one of Blackburn Rovers’ more consistent performers over recent campaigns. But he has also had his injuries to contend with.

Injuries restricted him to just nine Championship appearances last season (one goal and one assist) and 16 appearances the season before (three goals).

However, he does possess an attacking threat. His first season as a Championship player – the 2018/19 season – saw him make 42 appearances for Blackburn Rovers, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists.

This came off the back of a League One campaign where he netted 18 goals and registered nine assists.

With his current situation at Ewood Park, Nixon says that former Rovers boss Mowbray wants to rescue his old player and bring him to the North-East.

Thoughts…

There is little doubt that Dack has potential and threat to provide goals for strikers and weigh in with scoring himself.

Mowbray will be more than aware of this and that is likely why he wants him at the Black Cats – Dack would add an attacking dimension to this Sunderland side, which has often struggled for creativity in recent weeks given injuries to a number of attacking players.

And should Blackburn lose Dack to Sunderland, it would be a dent in their squad that would need to be sorted out.

It could be an interesting January for Blackburn Rovers to navigate, but a potentially exciting one for Dack and Sunderland.