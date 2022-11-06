Sheffield United linked with surprise move for ex-Swansea City and QPR man

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Sheffield United are interested in signing former Swansea City, Norwich City and QPR man Leroy Fer.

Nixon says that the Blades are keen to bring Fer back to the Championship from Turkish side Alanyaspor, where he’s been since August 2021.

The 32-year-old’s contract with the Turkish Super Lig side runs until next summer, although the club does have a year’s option.

Nixon writes that Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United side are wanting defensive midfielder Fer to help consolidate a push for promotion this season.

The South Yorkshire side are 3rd in the Championship table after humbling to Burnley 5-2 at Bramall Lane yesterday.

Fer is best known for his time in English football after being signed by Norwich City from Dutch side Twente FC in 2013.

A big-money move saw him head to QPR the following year, where he stayed for two seasons. Another big move saw him head to Swansea in 2016 after he’d enjoyed a successful half-season loan with the Swans.

Whilst with the Welsh side, the midfielder made 101 appearances, scoring 10 goals and registering 11 assists.

Thoughts…

Although he’s 32 years old, Fer still has what it takes to be able to add a different dimension to an already good Sheffield United side.

He’s currently playing in Turkey’s top league and has one goal and one assist in 12 games this season.

Added to this, he also has experience in Holland’s top-tier competition with 204 total appearances at that level.

A further 123 appearances – 16 goals and 11 assists – in the Premier League add to that level of experience that he has.

For Sheffield United, going after Leroy Fer would be a fantastic idea. He would bring big-league experience with him to Bramall Lane which is always crucial to any side trying to break out of the Championship.