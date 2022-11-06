Leeds United remain keen on Birmingham City man

According to Alan Nixon, Birmingham City youngster George Hall is still on Leeds United’s radar.

Nixon also adds that the Whites are heading a Premier League queue for the 18-year-old, who signed his first professional deal with the Blues last year – Leeds have been linked with Hall throughout 2022.

Nixon writes that Hall has struggled to start games of late for Birmingham City – he’s featured 15 times in the Championship this season but he’s only started a handful of those games.

What’s more, Nixon adds that this ‘has put his top-flight suitors on alert’ and that Jesse March’s Leeds United ‘head the hunt’ for the young midfielder.

As it stands, it seems that Birmingham City are safe from any approach for Hall. However, Nixon does say that Leeds ‘may try their luck in January’ when the winter window opens.

Thoughts?

It is always a difficult situation for a side lower down the league ladder when one of their youngsters is being watched by Premier League sides.

Sides in England’s top tier are backed by huge monies and they have those deeper pockets when it comes to transfer dealings.

Leeds United also have a track record of blooding youngsters in the Premier League. Evidence of that can be seen in the game time given to ex-Football League starlets such as Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood.

Should Leeds United fancy taking this further in January, it would be interesting to see whether Birmingham City could hold onto Hall.

They’ll surely be desperate to keep hold of him as he’s one of a number of exciting talents currently coming through the ranks, and selling himm ight tempt other clubs into making a move for some of their other starlets.