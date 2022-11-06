Ipswich Town keen on Huddersfield Town man, says Nixon

Ipswich Town are keen on Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, according to Alan Nixon.

Rhodes, 32, is currently playing with Huddersfield Town in the Championship. He returned to the club last season where he netted four goals in the Championship, with three to his name so far this season.

But Nixon has now revealed on his Patreon page that Ipswich Town are keen on a return for Rhodes, who was a youngster with the club between 2007 and 2009.

The Tractor Boys are currently sitting in 2nd place of the League One table. Kieran McKenna is the man in charge and Nixon says that the Northern Irishman wants Rhodes to come in and aid his side’s promotion push this season.

Rhodes made his name with Huddersfield Town some 10 years ago now. He then went on to Blackburn Rovers where he racked up some 86 league goals in three-and-a-half seasons before a move to Middlesbrough, which didn’t work out.

The Englishman has struggled since then having been with Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City too, before returning to Huddersfield Town in 2021.

A good move for Ipswich?

Rhodes would certainly be a decent signing for Ipswich. But with Huddersfield struggling at the foot of the Championship table, it seems unlikely that they’d even consider letting Rhodes go midway through this season.

Town don’t have too many options in attack, and Rhodes remains a useful player for manager Mark Fotheringham – Rhodes has featured in all 18 of their Championship fixtures so far.

But the striker may be tempted to join a high-flying Ipswich side and leave this poor Huddersfield Town side behind, but it all remains to be seen in the January transfer window.