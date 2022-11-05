‘They have a point to prove’ – Blackpool v Luton Town prediction: The 72

Blackpool host Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Appleton’s side have seriously struggled for consistency this term, with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to West Brom on Tuesday evening breaking a sequence of two straight victories – their longest winning streak of the campaign so far.

The Seasiders certainly haven’t had any issues going forward, amassing a goals tally which belies their lowly league position. However, Blackpool’s defensive woes continue to mount up – only crises-laden Hull City have conceded more this season.

Luton Town’s recent purple patch has worn off of late, recording zero wins in three after piecing together an impressive seven-game unbeaten run.

Given their excellent away from, the Nathan Jones men will be in confident mood ahead of their visit to Bloomfield Road. Only Burnley have a better points-per-game return on the road, despite the Hatters only netting eight of their 21 league goals away from Kenilworth Road.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers issue their score predictions for Saturday’s clash…

Ryan Murray

”Both sides have demonstrated inconsistency at various stages, and therefore this one isn’t the easiest to call.

“Luton will certainly go into the contest as favourites, having arrested their early-season slump to sit comfortably in 10th. Although recent performances have left a little to be desired, including a goalless draw at home to Reading on Tuesday evening, their ability to produce results on their travels cannot be underestimated.

“Blackpool will be reeling from losing at the Hawthornes to a West Brom side currently extremely low on confidence, and will feel they have a point to prove.

“Town’s pragmatic approach in away fixtures mixed with Blackpool’s typical gung-ho style should make for an absorbing encounter on the Fylde coast. I fancy a score draw here.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-2 Luton Town

Luke Phelps

“This is a tough one to predict as Luton Town’s form from last month has slowed down a bit, with back-to-back draws going into this one leaving them outside the play-off picture.

“And Blackpool will be eager to bounce back from what was a disappointing defeat v West Brom last time out, so it should make for an even, closely-contested match on Saturday.

“I can’t pick a winner here so I’m going to say it’ll be another draw v Luton.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Luton Town