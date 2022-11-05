Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City as midfielder joins three players on the sidelines

Sunderland face Cardiff City this afternoon in another Championship outing.

The Black Cats will fell hard done by given their recent results, but the win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night should give them confidence heading into this one. A win for Sunderland would all but ensure they go into the World Cup break in a comfortable position.

As for Cardiff City, they have struggled for form so far this season.

Their recent display against Watford wasn’t bad, but the loss means this weekend’s outing is all the more important. The Bluebirds have shown they’re capable of beating some good teams in this division, but those results are few and far between and they could be in for a difficult afternoon against Sunderland.

Sunderland team news

Niall Huggins is back playing in the U21 but won’t be ready to feature just yet for the senior squad.

Ellis Simms has returned to action, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready to start until after the World Cup.

Dan Ballard is back on the training pitch, but won’t be ready to play for another few weeks yet.

Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch and Ross Stewart remain sidelined until after the World Cup, with Edouard Michut recently ruled out until December also.

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for Sunderland? Michael Gray Dean Whitehead

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

O’Nien

Wright

Batth

Cirkin

Evans (C)

Neil

Clarke

Pritchard

Roberts

Amad

It’s likely Jack Clarke will return straight back to the starting lineup following the suspension which saw him miss the midweek trip to Huddersfield Town.

Amad got his second Sunderland goal midweek against the Terriers, and his performance should warrant another start this Saturday.

Elliot Embleton failed to make an impact at centre midfield on Wednesday, so it’s likely Dan Neil will return to the XI, but youngsters Abdoullah Ba and Jay Matete will be knocking on the door following some good recent displays.

The game is Sunderland’s last at the Stadium of Light until after the World Cup break and it kicks off at 15:00pm this afternoon.