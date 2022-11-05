Rotherham United team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City with Taylor dealt suspension blow

Rotherham United host Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

An out-of-form Rotherham United side welcome Norwich City to the AESSEAL New York Stadium this weekend.

The Millers are without a win in their previous four outings, including back-to-back losses in their last two. However, they may fancy their chances as they return on home turf after playing their last three games away from home. Matt Taylor’s side find themselves in 14th place, three points from the relegation zone but seven from the top-six.

As for Norwich City, they are also not on an ideal run, winning just one of their last eight league outings. Despite that, the Canaries sit in 5th place due to their monstrous start to the season and will be looking to take advantage of a Millers side who are leaking too many goals at present.

Ahead of the tie, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news…

Rotherham United team news

Centre-half Jamie McCart picked up a strain to his quad or hamstring in the run up to Wednesday’s clash at Burnley. The Scotsman made the bench but boss Taylor ‘couldn’t put him on’.

Shane Ferguson was deemed fit to feature against the Clarets but wasn’t selected, whilst Tolaji Bola sat out due to a tight quad.

Peter Kioso was also in contention to feature in midweek and looks set to be in the same situation on Saturday.

Cohen Bramall will serve his one-match suspension for seeing red in the defeat to Vincent Kompany’s side.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Hall

Peltier

Harding

Norton-Cuffy

Barlaser

Wiles

Rathbone

Ferguson

Kelly

Washington

Taylor could revert back to two up top this weekend, with Georgie Kelly potentially replacing Hakeem Odoffin, whilst Ferguson may well replace the suspended Bramall.

The game gets underway at 3:00pm on Saturday.