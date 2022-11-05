Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City with duo still doubtful

Middlesbrough host Bristol City at the Riverside later this afternoon in Michael Carrick’s first home game in charge.

Despite a cruel last minute defeat at Preston North End, they impressed in their subsequent away outing, beating Hull City 3-1. They now have a chance to impress in front of their own fans, as they host Bristol City at the Riverside.

Carrick is set to be in the Riverside dugout for the first time since taking over from Chris Wilder less than two weeks ago and will want his side to put a solid performance and get a vital there points against the Robins.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough have a couple of players who are set to be assessed in the lead up to this weekend’s game with Duncan Watmore and Matt Clarke missing the last few outings.

The former has a head injury and has not been part of the matchday squad in either of Carrick’s games in charge so far, whilst Clarke has missed the last seven with a back problem. They both remain doubtful for the game this weekend.

Elsewhere, Carrick provided an update on midfielder Massimo Luongo this week, with the Australian still making his way up to full fitness. He signed as a free agent and so didn’t play a part in pre-season. He may return in weeks to come but there is no set date as of yet.

The only other absentee is Darnell Fisher who is in light training, but has had an 18 month lay-off and needs to be cautious in his rehabilitation and recovery before being back in contention.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

Fry

Lenihan

Giles

Jones

Hackney

Howson

McGree

Akpom

Forss

It is a cliché to not change a winning time, but it is also accurate. There is no need for Carrick to tinker with formations or personnel for the visit of Bristol City this weekend, after a hugely positive performance at Hull City with this team last time out.

Riley McGree playing out of position on the left of midfield is still a questionable choice from the new Boro boss, and so Marc Bola at left-back and Ryan Giles at left-midfield is an option which could be explored, but Bola not being involved in the matchday squad at the MKM Stadium suggests Carrick may think otherwise.

Up front, Muniz dropped out for Forss at Hull City and impressed the Middlesbrough supporters and Carrick, who labelled him ‘terrific’ after his performance. He should keep his place here.