Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Stoke with rotation possible

Birmingham City travel to Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Talking points were few and far between when Blues clashed with the Lions at St Andrew’s in the week, with John Eustace’s side failing to record a shot on target and being saved by some magnificent John Ruddy goalkeeping at the other end.

Despite a quite anti-climatic performance and result, Birmingham City are still a respectable 13th place in the second tier as the World Cup break approaches, five points from both the play-offs and the relegation zone, highlighting the competitiveness of the division this season.

Next up is a clash with Stoke City, who are currently 17th in the table.

Birmingham City team news

There are been no fresh injury concerns following on from that midweek draw with Millwall, but the Blues still have a host of players sidelined and unavailable to travel to Stoke this weekend.

Defensive trio Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon and George Friend have all returned to first-team training over the past week but need time to regain their fitness before they play any part in the Championship.

Gary Gardner (calf) and Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) are still in the medical room, with both hoping to be back for when the Championship resumes in mid-December.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Ruddy (GK)

Sanderson

Dean

Trusty

Colin

Bielik

Hannibal

Bacuna

Longelo

Chong

Hogan

Eustace could make one change to the side that drew a blank against Millwall, with Juninho Bacuna replacing club captain Troy Deeney in the starting XI.

A fundamental rule of Eustace’s team management so far this season is that Deeney does not start three games in a week, meaning Tahith Chong could be pushed up to support Scott Hogan in a front two, allowing the ex-Watford striker a rest.

His move up field leaves a Chong-shaped hole in the Birmingham midfield, and Bacuna could be ideal to fill that spot.

Auston Trusty and Krystian Bielik are both one yellow card away from a one-match suspension, but Eustace has stated that he will not take that into consideration when selecting and instructing his players at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.