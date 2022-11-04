‘Will have enough to secure a win’ – Rotherham United v Norwich City prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Taylor will now be acutely aware of the size of the task he faces, with his side registering just one victory since the ex-Exeter City chief took charge at the beginning of October.

Nevertheless, the Millers were desperately unlucky not to defeat table toppers Burnley on Wednesday evening, succumbing to two stoppage time goals resulting in the Millers leaving Turf Moor pointless. United will now be looking nervously over their shoulder in a tight Championship bottom half, and will be aware that accruing one point in their last four fixtures is tantamount to relegation form.

However, Taylor’s men will likely take heart from Norwich City’s uninspiring away from, with the Norfolk outfit recording just 11 points from a possible 27 on the road so far. A goalless draw on Wednesday evening with fellow promotion chasers QPR may turn out to be a valuable point for Dean Smith as he attempts to halt a concerning run of results.

Their visit to the AESSEAL New York Stadium is the Canaries’ penultimate contest before the division’s World Cup hiatus, facing Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on the final weekend before the break. Maximum points from these two fixtures feel like a must.

Here, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the tie ahead of the game…

Ryan Murray

”Although Norwich’s form has been generally poor in recent weeks, there’s been a few green shoots of recovery from late. Indeed, earning a point against QPR is no mean feat, and it keeps Dean Smith’s men in touch with the chasing pack, and within punching distance of a rampant Burnley side.

“Rotherham will clearly be looking in the opposite direction, and hoping to keep some breathing space between themselves and those at the foot of the table. United have done well at home this season, notching four wins from nine, and scoring sixteen in the process – they’ll be hoping this is a positive omen for Saturday.

“However, I think Norwich will have enough to secure a win.”

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Norwich City

Luke Phelps

“Rotherham will feel really hard done by after their late loss v Burnley in midweek. But there’s plenty of positives to take from that game into this one v Norwich City, who’ve fallen short in recent weeks.

“The Canaries were held by QPR on Wednesday night and whilst Norwich had their chances, so did QPR, and Dean Smith knows a trip to Rotherham United will be just as difficult.

“I’d like to swing in favour of Rotherham in this one, but I think Norwch will have a bit too much quality for the Millers this weekend.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Norwich City