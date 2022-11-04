What is former Sunderland and Middlesbrough man Julio Arca up to these days?

Julio Arca played for Sunderland between 2000-2006 and Middlesbrough between 2006-2013.

The Argentinian began his career at Argentinos Juniors when he was just 11 and he rose through the ranks and featured 30 times for their senior side. Arca became known for his close control and quick feet, something he later credited Futsal for and these attributes caught the eye of Sunderland.

Arca made the move to England at just 19-year-old and, under Peter Reid, he soon became a fan favourite.

He made an instant impact, scoring on his debut at the Stadium of Light against West Ham United. However, after winning multiple accolades in his first year in the north east, Arca’s time at Sunderland was hindered by bad fortune.

He missed a lot of the 2001/02 season through injury and following Reid’s departure, he was frozen out of the squad by Howard Wilkinson, something Sunderland fans didn’t take too well. Arca has recently admitted he considered leaving due to Wilkinson, but the arrival of Mick McCarthy persuaded him to stay on Wearside. Unfortunately, McCarthy didn’t last too long and Arca made the move to Middlesbrough under now England boss Gareth Southgate.

It was here that Arca made 185 appearances, scoring nine and assisting 20 from a mix of full-back and central midfield. Once again he became a fan favourite, one of only a few players to do so at both Sunderland and Boro.

What is Arca up to these days?

Arca then announced his retirement in 2013, and he joined a pub Sunday league side in Sunderland, before being appointed a youth coach at the Academy of Light. This coincided with him coming out of retirement to play for South Shields, where he captained the side at Wembley as they won the 2016/17 FA Vase. He left them with three promotions and three cup wins in three years.

Arca has revealed he still wants to go into coaching. He holds a UEFA B Licence, which he earned shortly after his retirement.

He resides in Argentina, where he has set up his own business ‘Premier Sport Division’, in which he helps sportsmen and women relocate when they join new clubs.