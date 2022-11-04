West Brom could be handed huge pre-QPR boost as Daryl Dike update emerges

West Brom striker Daryl Dike will be assessed ahead of this weekend’s clash with QPR after returning to full training this week.

West Brom made the eye-catching signing of American powerhouse Dike in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has endured an injury-hit time at The Hawthorns to date though. He played only 12 minutes on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign and has been sidelined with thigh problems since while the Baggies have fallen into a relegation scrap.

Now though, with QPR up next for the Baggies, they could be set for a huge boost regarding Dike.

As per Express and Star reporter Lewis Cox, the striker was back in full training with West Brom yesterday and is poised to be assessed ahead of the trip to Loftus Road to face Mick Beale’s high-flying R’s. He reported on Twitter:

Karlan Grant (ankle) out for three/four weeks and will miss next two games pre-World Cup. Daryl Dike in full training with #wba yday and will be assessed ahead of QPR trip. — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) November 4, 2022

A nearing return for Dike will come as a welcome boost with Karlan Grant now sidelined through an ankle injury too.

Taking extra care…

West Brom need to make sure that if Dike does return this weekend, that he’s completely fit.

The explosive nature of his game can put a lot of strain on his muscles and returning too early before he’s well and truly at 100% could end up in another spell on the sidelines if the Baggies aren’t careful.

He could be a huge hit for West Brom over the remainder of the season and will hopefully have a huge role to play at The Hawthorns in the years to come, but they have to manage his fitness carefully after an injury-hit time with the club since arriving in the winter.