‘Too much attacking quality’ – Watford v Coventry City prediction: The72

Watford welcome Coventry City to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

Watford host Coventry City in the Championship this weekend in what should be an exciting match-up between two teams who’ve found form in recent weeks.

The Hornets go into this one on the back of a three-game winning streak which has seen them move up into 6th, whilst Mark Robins’ Sky Blues have moved out of the bottom three after a run of one defeat in six.

Watford’s home form hasn’t been all that impressive this season. But a midweek, comeback win away at Cardiff City should breed confidence into Slaven Bilic’s side.

Coventry meanwhile beat high-flyers Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Watford under Bilic are starting to look good. They’ll take a lot of confidence from that win in Wales and I think Coventry will have a really tough time on Saturday.

“But after moving out of the bottom three, and with talisman Callum O’Hare back in the side, Coventry will take a lot of momentum of their own into this one.

“Still, I think the Hornets will have a bit too much attacking quality for Coventry to handle this weekend.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-1 Coventry City

James Ray

“With Watford finally kicking into action, they’ll be hopeful of picking up all three points from this one. They’ve had a couple of bumps along the road though, and the visit of Coventry City presents another tough test.

“Robins’ Sky Blues are undefeated in five away from home and have risen out of the relegation zone after a strong run of late. Their dismal start to the campaign looks to be behind them for now at least, with stadium issues persisting.

“They’ll be a tough test for Watford but I think the gulf in quality between the two sets of players might just be too big for Coventry to come away from this one with anything to show for the efforts.

“If Watford are on song again, they should have this one in the bag.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-0 Coventry City