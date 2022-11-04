‘They’ll need some FA Cup magic here’ – Grimsby Town v Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

Grimsby Town host Plymouth Argyle in the First Round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Grimsby Town aren’t in the best shape coming into this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Paul Hurst’s Mariners have lost back-to-back games in League Two, seeing them slip down to 13th in the fourth-tier table. They fell victim to a struggling Hartlepool United last time out too, so they’ll be hoping a big win in the cup can settle the nerves and get them back on track.

Plymouth Argyle will take some stopping though. The Pilgrims are on a march towards the Championship and currently sit four points clear at the top of the League One table. Steven Schumacher’s side still have only two defeats to their name and will come into this one heavy favourites.

The away side are one of the favourites to earn promotion this season and will be expected to overcome the Mariners with ease.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for this FA Cup clash…

James Ray

“Grimsby Town are struggling and they’ll need some FA Cup magic here if they’re to progress to the Second Round.

“Plymouth Argyle are arguably the toughest side in the competition at this stage given that they sit at the top of the League One table, and even if Schumacher rotates the pack a little, they’ll be confident of progressing to the next round.

“The fact that the Mariners are in a shaky run of form doesn’t do their chances any favours either, and I think it could be a difficult one for them here. I’ll back the visitors to secure a pretty routine victory here.”

Score prediction: Grimsby Town 0-2 Plymouth Argyle

Luke Phelps

“I’m expecting Plymouth to field a strong side in this one, as Steven Schumacher will want to keep his side’s form and momentum going ahead of the World Cup break.

“And given that, I think Grimsby will really have a difficult afternoon. Plymouth look like the team to beat in League One right now and they could yet put a few past Grimsby – some might remember Plymouth’s memorable game against Chelsea in last year’s FA Cup, which showcased how well Argyle can perform in cup competitions.

“Away win for me.”

Score prediction: Grimsby Town 0-3 Plymouth Argyle