‘They still have a long way to go’ – David Prutton issues QPR v West Brom score prediction

QPR host West Brom in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

QPR will want to avoid slipping to a three-game winless streak by picking up all three points against West Brom on Saturday.

Mick Beale’s Rangers fell to defeat at the hands of Birmingham City last week before being held to a draw by Norwich City, so they’ll be determined to make a return to winning ways against Carlos Corberan’s Baggies to get their promotion push back on track.

Corberan picked up a valuable first win of his tenure in midweek, overcoming Blackpool at home after falling to defeat against Sheffield United in his opening game in the dugout.

West Brom still find themselves in the relegation zone after a dismal tenure for Steve Bruce, but it will be hoped that their new Spanish boss can lead a rise up the table over the rest of the campaign.

Now, ahead of the meeting this weekend, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his score prediction. He’s backed QPR to make a return to winning ways in his predictions column, opting for a 2-1 home win. Here’s what he had to say:

“QPR haven’t had the best of weeks. It can happen when the games pile up this fast. They’ll want to get back on the horse though as things can spiral quickly in this league.

“That was a massive win for West Brom on Tuesday night. But they still have a long way to go under Carlos Corberan to get out of trouble. I think QPR bounce back here with a win.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

The implications…

Three points for QPR could see them rise back into the automatic promotion spots if Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers’ results fall in their favour, while West Brom would remain in the bottom three with a defeat.

The Baggies could move out of the relegation zone with a win though. They would need both Hull City to lose though and Wigan Athletic to lose or draw.

Fans might have thought these two would be duking it out at the top-end of the table together prior to the start of the season, but the R’s will surely come into this one as favourites thanks to their largely superior start.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.