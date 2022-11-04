Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United eyeing 5-goal winger, report claims

Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United are all keen on Crawley Town’s James Tilley, Football Insider has claimed.

Tilley, 24, has been a mainstay for Crawley Town so far this season.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster has featured 16 times in League Two, operating in a range of roles. He’s been deployed on both the left and right-hand side as well as through the middle as an attacking midfielder at times.

It’s his run of five goals in his last nine games that has earned him plaudits though and now, he’s said to be drawing interest.

Football Insider (Transfer Live, 03.11.22) has said that League One duo Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United are alongside Crawley Town’s League Two rivals Stockport County in eyeing up the in-form winger ahead of January.

It’s said the Red Devils are bracing for interest in Tilley in the winter, with his current deal up at the end of the 2023/24 season.

One to hold onto?

Tilley has been an important player for Crawley Town over their four-game undefeated streak in recent weeks. His goals have helped lift the club up to 19th, but they will still want to put some more distance between themselves and the bottom two.

Losing him would be a big blow in the winter, especially if it was to a division rival in Stockport County.

Tilley is yet to test himself in League One so options such as Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United could be attractive, but it remains to be seen if the claims of their interest develop into anything serious over the coming weeks and months.

Until then, the versatile attacker will be staying focused on matters with Crawley Town, who face Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this weekend.