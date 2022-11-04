‘Starting to look a little ominous’ – David Prutton issues score prediction for Watford v Coventry City

Watford host Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Watford come into this weekend’s clash with Coventry City on a strong run of form under Slaven Bilic.

The Hornets endured a shaky start to the Croatian’s tenure but three consecutive wins have been them rise into the Championship play-off spots in 6th place. Victories over Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic and Watford have seen them make a quick surge up the table, but they face a tough test this weekend.

For all of the chaos behind the scenes at Coventry City surrounding their stadium, Mark Robins has done well to lift his side out of the relegation zone and into 20th place.

They bounced back from defeat against Blackpool with an impressive win over Blackburn Rovers last time out too, so the Sky Blues will be aiming to claim another big scalp as they travel to Vicarage Road this weekend.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Coventry City to emerge with a point too. Writing in his predictions column, he predicted a 1-1 draw. Here’s what he had to say:

“Watford’s form is starting to look a little ominous for the sides above them. All of a sudden it’s three wins on the bounce and they are looking good under Slaven Bilic.

“Coventry ground out a big win over Blackburn on Tuesday night. What they continue to do under Mark Robins, considering all the issues at the club, never ceases to amaze me. It wouldn’t surprise me either to see them go to Vicarage Road and take a point.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

The implications…

Although a draw would see Watford maintain their unbeaten run, it would certainly be a better result for the visitors.

A single point could see Coventry City put some more distance between themselves and the bottom three, potentially rising as high as 18th. A draw could see the Hornets rise to 5th, but it could also push them out of the top-six if Swansea City and/or Preston North End emerge victorious from their respective games.

The game kicks off at Vicarage Road at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.