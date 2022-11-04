Sheffield Wednesday boss responds to links with L2 star – Sunderland, Hull City also said keen

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said he’s heard nothing of any interest in Grimsby Town defender Anthony Glennon.

Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Hull City were all credited with interest in Glennon on Wednesday.

A report from Football Insider claimed all three sides were plotting moves for the former Liverpool and Burnley youngster after his strong start to life with League Two side Grimsby Town.

However, Moore’s response when quizzed on the links seem to have played down any claims of interest in his services.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live while speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup clash with Morecambe, Moore issued a brief response when asked if Glennon is on the Owls’ radar, saying:

“Honestly, I would tell you if he was but I’ve not heard anything of it.”

It remains to be seen if anything comes of Sunderland and Hull City’s reported interest in the 22-year-old defender, but it certainly seems he’s not of interest to Sheffield Wednesday at this moment in time.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Do Wednesday need another left-sided defender?

Glennon has impressed in the early stages of his time at Grimsby Town and his ability to play as a left-back left, wing-back or left-sided centre-back will surely see him draw interest from elsewhere.

As for links with Wednesday though, it’s not much of a surprise to see Moore seemingly confirm he’s not on their radar.

Marvin Johnson, Jaden Brown and Reece James are all left-sided defenders who can operate up and down the left-hand side, so the arrival of Glennon or any other player in that position would make it an overcrowded spot for Moore.

With the links dismissed, Moore and co’s full focus will be on this weekend’s cup clash with Morecambe.