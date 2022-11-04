Russell Martin states Swansea City ‘need’ to tie defensive duo down to new contracts

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has expressed his desire to see Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere sign new contracts in South Wales.

Swansea City defenders Manning and Latibeaudiere have both been regulars for Martin so far this season.

They’ve maintained their regular roles in the side, with versatile Irishman Manning featuring 16 times across all competitions while former Manchester City starlet Latibeaudiere has played in 13 games thus far.

Both players see their current deals at the Swansea.com Stadium run out at the end of the current campaign too, but Swans boss Martin has now made clear his desire to see their futures secured sooner rather than later.

Speaking at a recent fans’ forum (quotes via the club’s official website), he stated that he wants to see Manning and Latibeaudiere’s situations resolved before turning attentions to January and his own future. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think the onus is on us to get it done (with Ryan).

“It’s not my area to get it sorted but the owners know how I feel. Josh (Marsh, head of football operations) and Julian (Winter, chief executive) feel the same as me, that we need to get it done.

“It’s the same with Joel Latibeaudiere, They are the two most important bits of business we need to get done before we talk about January or my own contract, the most important thing is to sign those two boys and I hope we get it done pretty soon.

“We have a group of players we have an opportunity to build with, who are so young and so brave, and such amazing people personality-wise.

“The two of them should be a huge part of what the club want to build in terms of their profile, their character and what they produce on the pitch. Lets hope we get it sorted as quickly as possible.”

Players to hold onto…

Swansea City look like a better team when they have Manning operating on the left-hand side, and it’s no surprise that Martin is keen to see the former QPR man stay for the long-term.

The same goes for Latibeaudiere, who has impressed on the right-hand side recently. His ability to play as a centre-back, wing-back or full-back makes him a valuable member of the squad, and he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him arguably.

Moving forward and resolving the duo’s contract situations sooner rather than later would then allow the club to focus on the January transfer window and securing Martin’s long-term future too.

The Swansea City boss has drawn attention from elsewhere before and given his growing reputation, more interest surely won’t be too far away.