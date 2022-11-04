Paul Heckingbottom confirms Sheffield United talent wanted to leave in the summer, now he’s on trial with Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed youngster Hassan Ayari first expressed a desire to leave the club in the summer following his recent trial outing with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield United youngster Ayari recently made an early return from his loan spell with National League North side Scarborough Athletic.

Eyebrows were raised when the 19-year-old was then spotted on trial with the Blades’ vicious rivals Sheffield Wednesday. Ayari featured for the Owls in a 3-1 defeat to Peterborough United’s youngsters on Monday afternoon.

Now, United boss Heckingbottom has provided a fresh insight into the situation.

As quoted by The Star, he revealed that Ayari first made his desire to leave the club clear in the summer transfer window and after an eye-opening experience on loan with Scarborough Athletic, Heckingbottom has said Ayari is free to find another club if he wishes.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I don’t know how it came about in terms of Wednesday, but Hassan had conversations with Del across the summer. Himself, his family and his representative about wanting to leave.