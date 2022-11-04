Paul Heckingbottom confirms Sheffield United talent wanted to leave in the summer, now he’s on trial with Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed youngster Hassan Ayari first expressed a desire to leave the club in the summer following his recent trial outing with Sheffield Wednesday.
Sheffield United youngster Ayari recently made an early return from his loan spell with National League North side Scarborough Athletic.
Eyebrows were raised when the 19-year-old was then spotted on trial with the Blades’ vicious rivals Sheffield Wednesday. Ayari featured for the Owls in a 3-1 defeat to Peterborough United’s youngsters on Monday afternoon.
Now, United boss Heckingbottom has provided a fresh insight into the situation.
As quoted by The Star, he revealed that Ayari first made his desire to leave the club clear in the summer transfer window and after an eye-opening experience on loan with Scarborough Athletic, Heckingbottom has said Ayari is free to find another club if he wishes.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“I don’t know how it came about in terms of Wednesday, but Hassan had conversations with Del across the summer. Himself, his family and his representative about wanting to leave.
“We didn’t want him to go, we wanted him to play here and be pushed.
“He had an experience away at Scarborough on loan and I think that was an eye-opener in terms of the levels.
“Sometimes young players can be impatient and not realise how tough it is to be a footballer. Then he had the conversation with Del, that he can look and go elsewhere. At the minute, we don’t see him getting in our team.
“And if he’s desperate to leave then he can go and try to find somewhere. He can leave.”
A switch across the city?
Judging by Heckingbottom’s words, Ayari is keen to start afresh away from Bramall Lane and it seems the club won’t be standing in his way.
It remains to be seen whether or not his trial with Sheffield Wednesday pans out into a move though. Ayari will want to move on to a club he believes can give him a chance to break into the senior side given it seems he doesn’t believe that chance will come with the Blades.
The New York-born Tunisian youth international is still young and has the best years of his career ahead of him, so Sheffield United will hope he’s not one that comes back to bite them in years to come.