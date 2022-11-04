‘Might just have the edge’ – Stockport County v Swindon Town prediction: The72

Stockport County host Swindon Town in the FA Cup First Round this weekend.

Stockport County come into this weekend’s cup clash with League Two rivals Swindon Town in fine fettle.

Dave Challinor’s side are undefeated in four in the league and have risen from the lower echelons of the table up to 14th in recent weeks. It’s put some distance between themselves and a relegation zone, while they’re now only five points away from the play-offs.

They face a tough test against Swindon Town though, with Scott Lindsey’s side also on a strong run of form.

Like their opponents, the Robins haven’t lost any of their last four League Two games but a much stronger start to the campaign means they’re up in 5th, just two points away from the automatic promotion spots after 17 games so far.

The cup can throw up some surprises with managers often looking to rotate their squads, but it’s setting up to be an intriguing tie nonetheless.

Now, a handful of The72’s writers have made their score predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I’d like to see both put out strong teams though. A victory will help the winner maintain the solid momentum both sides have built up in the league, and that could be of great value.

“I’ve got a funny feeling that Stockport might have the edge here though. I’d say Swindon Town are probably the favourites given their league standing and some of the quality in their squad, but I think Challinor’s side might just have the edge.

“It will depend heavily on what sort of sides either manager fields, but I’m going to back County here.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 2-1 Swindon Town

Luke Phelps

“This is an interesting match-up between two League Two sides, and it’ll be interesting to see how either side approaches this one.

“Both will of course want to have decent cup runs as they can bring in some decent revenue for teams, especially those lower down in the Football League. Of the two though, Swindon have been in much better form in the league this season.

“If both teams field strong sides then I’d expect Swindon to make it through.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 0-2 Swindon Town