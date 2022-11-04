‘Looking like relegation contenders’ – Swansea City v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Swansea City host Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea City will be looking to get back to winning ways after two games without a victory when they take on a drastically out-of-form Wigan Athletic. The Swans fell to only their second defeat in nine matches on Tuesday, going down by a solitary goal away at Preston North End.

The Welsh club have their sights set on the play-offs this season and their home form could be the key. The Swans have won their last four matches at The Swansea.com Stadium and will be confident of making it five on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic meanwhile, are on a horrible run of form after a promising start. A narrow loss at home to Stoke City on Wednesday was The Latics’ 5th straight defeat, a run that has seen them plummet into the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Leam Richardson’s side had been coping well since promotion and were even up as high as 5th at the beginning of October.

However, the wheels seem to have come off and a win is desperately needed to restore some hope. Despite their inability to win at home, the Lancashire club’s away record is actually quite commendable, having won four of the eight games on their travels.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Swansea City have been looking good over the last few months and are more than capable of making the play-offs this season. They may have lost at Deepdale on Tuesday but they could have easily come away with at least a point on the balance of play. Young coach Martin has started to find his feet after a difficult first season and they should continue to provide a tough test for any side in the division.

“Wigan Athletic can’t buy a win at the moment, in fact, they can’t even buy a point. The derby victory over Blackburn Rovers was the last time Richardson’s side won, a game which should have lifted their confidence, not crippled them to the place in which they currently reside. I still think the Latics will avoid relegation this season but they must start to pick up points again soon.

“There is no reason why this should be anything other than a home banker but this is the Championship so anything can happen. Wigan Athletic have not beaten Swansea City in their previous eight matches and I don’t expect that to change on Saturday. A comfortable home win for me.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 3-1 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Wigan are really looking like relegation contenders after suffering yet another defeat last time out, and against fellow strugglers Stoke City too.

“Swansea meanwhile are enjoying a polarising vein of form right now with Russell Martin’s side having crept up into the play-off picture in recent weeks.

“With this one being at Swansea, I think the Swans will claim a fairly routine home win and pile more misery onto the Latics.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Wigan Athletic