‘Look like a new team’ – Stoke City v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Stoke City host Birmingham City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Neil’s men ended a three-match losing run in the week after they narrowly beat Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium, with a second-half Josh Tymon strike enough for all three points.

The Potters now face back-to-back home assignments against Birmingham City and Luton Town before heading to the Hawthorns to face West Brom in their final game before the World Cup break, with the aim to improve on a current 17th-placed standing in the second-tier table.

A cagey encounter at St. Andrew’s on Wednesday night ended with no goals and a share of the spoils with Millwall for Birmingham City, bringing to an end a tough four-game run against sides in upper reaches of the division.

John Eustace’s side managed to get five points out of that quartet of fixtures, keeping the atmosphere positive in the Second City and leaving the Blues five points from both the play-offs and the relegation zone in 13th place.

Ahead of Saturday’s game between the two sides, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

Carter White

“Stoke City recorded a much-needed win at Wigan in the week and now two home matches in four days, a real opportunity to distance themselves from the bottom three in the Championship.

“Birmingham City have come through a tough set of fixtures with raving reviews from both their own supporters and opposition managers, but now face a different type of challenge against the Potters.

“Blues travel to the bet365 stadium with the best defensive record in the league, and considering Stoke have failed to score in three of their last four home matches, I am backing the visitors for an eighth clean sheet of the season and all three points”.

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-1 Birmingham City

Luke Phelps

“Stoke have been really disappointing under Neil so far. I don’t think much blame can go to the Potters boss, but he’s certainly not had that new manager bounce that many including myself thought he might have.

“Birmingham on the other hand look like a new team under John Eustace. As the season’s progressed they’ve gone from strength-to-strength, and their win over QPR last week is evidence of that.

“Stoke are tough to beat at the bet365 though, so I’m going to go for a score draw.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Birmingham City