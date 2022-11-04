Liam Rosenior sets sights on Derby County swoop after Hull City appointment

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior wants to bring Derby County first-team development coach Justin Walker to the MKM Stadium, Derbyshire Live has reported.

Hull City’s lengthy managerial search finally came to an end on Thursday, with the Tigers swooping in to bring former player Rosenior back to Humberside in the dugout.

It marks a quick return to the game for Rosenior, who most recently held a role as Derby County’s interim boss. He led their summer rebuild and guided them to a respectable start to the season but now has his sights set on lifting Hull City up the Championship table.

Now though, as per Derbyshire Live, the Tigers’ new boss is eyeing a swoop on his former club to bolster his backroom team.

They report that Rosenior is keen to bring the Rams’ first-team development coach Justin Walker to the MKM Stadium. He served as his no.2 during his time in charge of the club on an interim basis and the report adds a move is widely expected, with talks already taking place.

A smart swoop?

For Rosenior, this looks as though it could be the ideal appointment as he settles back in at Hull City.

Bringing a coach that will already be familiar with his ethos and philosophy when it comes to all facets of management will help the new backroom team and the new manager settle in quickly, which will be beneficial for the players too after such a long time without a permanent boss.

It will be hoped the coaching duo of Rosenior and Walker can lift the Tigers up the table and put some distance between the bottom three after a challenging season to date.