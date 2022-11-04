Leyton Orient and Doncaster Rovers among sides eyeing National League star

Leyton Orient, Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra are all showing interest in York City central midfielder Dan Pybus, Pete O’Rourke has reported.

Pybus, 24, only joined National League side York City in the summer.

He was snapped up on a free transfer after his contract with Scottish outfit Dunfermline came to an end and he’s been a huge hit with the Ministermen since. Pybus has started all 17 National League games to date, proving a star player for John Askey’s side.

Now, it’s claimed by O’Rourke that his performances have caught the eye.

He states on Twitter that League Two trio Leyton Orient, Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra are all plotting moves for the former Bradford City youngster ahead of the January transfer window amid his impressive displays for York City.

Leyton Orient, Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra are plotting moves to sign York City midfielder Dan Pybus in January. #lofc #DRFC #crewealex #ycfc https://t.co/7MaWUipVPu — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) November 3, 2022

Pybus only signed a one-year deal with the non-league outfit upon his arrival in the summer, so the South Shields native’s situation could be of interest over the coming months.

Ready for the step up?

Pybus has bounced around in the early stages of his career, first picking up senior game time with Bradford City after spending time in Sunderland’s academy as a youngster.

He played seven times for the Bantams’ senior side while also picking up experience on loan with Bradford Park Avenue. Spells with Blyth Spartans, Norwegian side Tonsberg and Scottish teams Queen of the South and Dunfermline then followed before his eventual move to York.

He seems to be making a strong impression in the National League and he’s certainly done the rounds since his Bradford City departure.

Whether or not he gets another chance to prove himself in League Two though, it remains to be seen.