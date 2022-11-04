‘I’ve just got a feeling…’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Reading v Preston North End

Reading host Preston North End at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this evening.

Despite a strong start from Reading, poor form over recent weeks has seen them slip from within touching distance of the top two, to out of the play-off places altogether. They now sit in 11th, yet they are just three points off 5th placed Norwich City coming into this weekend’s fixtures.

Preston North End have been relatively consistent across the entirety of the campaign and are in 8th as things stand. They have picked up three wins out of their last four games and will be eyeing up a win to propel them up the table and into the top six. A victory could take them as high as 4th if other results go their way.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the game will pan out.

“It’s been a tough week for Reading. They were unfortunate to be beaten at Burnley but then battled to a well-earned point at Luton. It will be interesting to see how much more they’ve got in the legs against Preston,” he said.

“Preston’s goalless start looks a long way behind them now. It’s three wins from four and they are kicking on up the table. But I’ve just got a feeling that Reading will nick this one.”

Prutton predicts Reading will come away with all three points and win the game 1-0.

Thoughts…

This game could go either way and Prutton’s comments and prediction certainly reflects this. Reading have been one of the surprise packages of the season and so are more than capable of beating the sides above them as they have shown already this season.

However, Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End have been in far better form than their Friday night hosts and so on paper look to be the favourites going into the clash. Lowe will believe his side have enough to come away with all three points.

One goal or a one goal margin could certainly decide the outcome of this game as Prutton predicts. Both sides aren’t known for their scoring exploits and so it could be low scoring, but expect chances at both ends.

Reading v Preston North End kicks off at 8pm tonight and is live on Sky Sports Football.